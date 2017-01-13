Sandwich shop opening inside downtown Little Rock building

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is set to open its second Little Rock location in the city’s downtown this spring, adding to a list of eateries recently announcing their entry into the area.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it would be opening a full-service operation inside the Lyon Building at 401 W. Capitol Ave. A tentative opening is planned for March.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at the downtown location, according to Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

The chain currently operates one Little Rock location at the Park Avenue shopping center off South University Avenue in Midtown.

Earlier this week, Conway-based Zeteo Coffee announced it would open up along President Clinton Avenue in the River Market, and developers behind Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe revealed their plans to occupy the downtown space once occupied by Juanita's.

More information about the planned second sandwich shop can be found by visiting its local Facebook page or by visiting the chain’s website.