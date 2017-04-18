Home / Latest News /
Lawyers argue that Arkansas inmate too obese to be executed
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
Lawyers for a condemned Arkansas death-row inmate will argue Tuesday that his scheduled lethal injection will either cause an agonizing death or fail to kill him because of his obesity, violating his constitutional rights.
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker will listen to attorneys for Marcel Williams present evidence at a 1 p.m. hearing that the state’s lethal injection protocol is “unlikely to succeed” in killing him, according to court documents.
Williams was sentenced to death Jan. 14, 1997, in the killing of Stacy Errickson after he confessed to raping, beating and choking the mother of two.
When Williams entered the Cummins Unit on a parole violation in 1995, he weighed 195 pounds, according to his lawyers. In the 20 years he’s been in extreme solitary confinement, Williams has gained 200 pounds and developed “high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol,” the document says. His body mass index puts him in the “extreme obesity” range.
Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician and associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine, reportedly studied Williams’ health and the state’s execution protocol. Rather than killing Williams, lethal-injection will likely leave him with “disabling, irreversible injuries,” including damage to multiple organs, according to the filings.
If the execution does succeed, “it will be a slow, agonizing death experienced as suffocation,” the document states.
Both outcomes violate Williams’ rights under the Eighth Amendment, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment, his lawyers argued.
He is scheduled to be put to death Monday.
Murphy01 says... April 18, 2017 at 12:13 p.m.
I'm sorry, but did he not violate Stacy Errickson's rights when he violently raped and murdered her? What a despicable being (not human). I hope this fat b#$@*&d suffers every second of his miserable time left in his little cage. Coward then and now.
RaylanGivens says... April 18, 2017 at 12:16 p.m.
So he suffocated someone to death and now he will suffocate to death? Seems fair to me
RBear says... April 18, 2017 at 12:27 p.m.
Okay, I have no problems with getting this right with regards tot the procedure, but this claim by the attorney is just a little extreme. Very little chance of success here. This is a ridiculous defense.
Tigermule says... April 18, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
Well, it looks as if the cold blooded murderer has been well fed since his incarceration.
Queen1976 says... April 18, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.
Stop feeding this POS thug & let him die! On second thought, kill him in the same manner that he killed his victim. I'm sure there's somebody in prison that would rape & kill him, same that he did! We may have to pay them since he's so ugly, but money well spent.
titleist10 says... April 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
What about the constitutional rights of the victim?
Catfishmugs says... April 18, 2017 at 1:35 p.m.
What????
